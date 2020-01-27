Xbox Game Pass, free games for February: for social media Microsoft will be an incredible month

Share it:

To want to listen to the latest message published by the always active social channels of Microsoft, February 2020 will be an exceptional month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The editors of the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter profile have indeed shared a cute chirping in which they invite all members of the Redmond home service to expect pleasant surprises over the next few days, especially because "February will be a very good month", with the word "really" repeated six times and with the use of six different fonts for each repetition.

The imminent announcement of the umpteenth expansion of the Game Pass catalog through theentry of six more games in the already vast digital game library made available to subscribers to service on PC Windows 10 and Xbox One.

Among the many social responses and reactions received by this tweet, we note the messages of those who, rightly or not, believe that behind the clues launched by Microsoft the reveal of Control's roaring arrival on Game Pass can be hidden. There are also those who, looking back on what the American tech giant promised at the end of 2019, hopes for the arrival of video games from the Yakuza, Kingdom Hearts and Final Fantasy. And you, which titles would you like to see on Xbox Game Pass in February? Let us know with a comment.