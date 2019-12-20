Xbox Game Pass for PC welcomes two new games

Share it:

Microsoft has not forgotten PC users, and after adding four new games to the Xbox Game Pass for consoles, it has also fleshed out the equivalent service catalog for Windows 10.

Starting today, December 19th, Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers can download two new games at no additional cost Infinifactory (1.54 GB) e Phoenix Point (20.54 GB). The first is a sandbox puzzle created by the creators of SpaceChem and Infiniminer, in which players are asked to fabricate and assemble objects destined for alien worlds, trying not to die in the process. Phoenix Point, on the other hand, is a turn-based strategy game with a peculiar free aiming system developed under the auspices of the father of the XCOM series. The arrival in the Xbox Game Pass was scheduled for last December 3rd (the day it was regularly published in the Epic Games Store), but due to some legal problems, the release was postponed by two weeks.

These days, meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass subscribers for consoles have received The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pillars of Eternity Complete Edition, Untitled Goose Game and the fifth and final episode of the second season of Life is Strange 2.