Xbox Game Pass, five games coming out of the service: Shadow of the Tomb Raider and others

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The service catalog Xbox Game Pass, it is now known, it is constantly evolving, with frequent variations relating to the games included in the subscription registered by Microsoft.

After the entry of new games in January into the Xbox Game Pass (including productions of the caliber of Indivisible and A Plague Tale Innocence), it is therefore not surprising to learn that five titles I am now in the process of abandoning the pages of this virtual catalog. Specifically, we are talking about the following video game productions:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider ;

; Rage ;

; Pumped BMX Pro ;

; The Jackbox Party Pack 2 ;

; Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two;

According to reports from Comicbookin fact, the aforementioned games would have recently been included in the "leaving soon"-"coming out soon"At the time of writing, however, the precise dates where the five titles will cease to be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers. In this sense, we are therefore awaiting further information.

To alleviate the future absence of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Rage, Pumped BMX Pro, The Jackbox Party Pack 2 and Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two could however intervene new entries within the catalog. The social channels of the Microsoft service have in fact recently anticipated that the month of February is fantastic for the Xbox Game Pass.