Xbox Game Pass: Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein Youngblood arrive tomorrow

A few days ago new data came about Xbox Game Pass and the great success it is assuming for Microsoft. To the point that, during the last fiscal quarter, the number of subscribers has doubled.

And it is not surprising, considering the quality of the games that are coming to the service. Today, three more games have been announced. And two of those titles are of great caliber: Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein Youngblood. The third in discord is Death Squared.

Best of all, the two great titles will arrive tomorrow on Xbox One. For Death Squared, we will have to wait a little longer: specifically until next February 13, 2020. PC players will also receive all three games, although from At the moment there are no release dates for that platform (it will be in February, equally).

As for the games, little can be said at this point of the two AAA. On the one hand, Final Fantasy XV is the last numbered installment of the Square Enix Odyssey. Although, in this case, the version that will reach Xbox Game Pass is the standard. In short, a JRPG that mixes action fighting with an open world concept that meant a before and after for the saga.

On the other hand, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a spin off of the Bethesda saga that focuses on the cooperative. His argument is 19 years after the American revolution against the Nazi forces seen in The New Colossus and introduces us to two twin protagonists: Jess and Soph, who in the end are the daughters of B. J. Blazkowicz. Its eighties atmosphere and the touches of role give it a unique personality in the saga.

Finally we have Death Squared, which is a title developed by SMG Studio and which is also very focused on the cooperative (in this case, with games that can have up to 4 players). It is a very colorful puzzle game in which there are also elements of platforms and skill.

What do you think of the news? Of course, if this February also comes Control, we would be talking about a very powerful beginning of the year.

Source: Xbox Wire