Xbox Game Pass: February PC games also announced

Shortly after the announcement of the February Xbox Game Pass games for consoles, Microsoft also announced the titles coming in the catalog reserved for subscribers on Windows 10 PC.

Two of these are shared: PC players will also be able to download Final Fantasy XV is Wolfenstein Youngblood. Instead of Death Squared, who completes the triptych on console, they will receive instead Death's Gambit. In summary, here are the games coming to the Xbox Game Pass for PC in February:

Final Fantasy XV (February 6)

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Death's Gambit

For the last two titles, Microsoft has not revealed a precise date. However, we expect their introduction by the first half of the month. Some PCs are also planned on PCs additional bonuses, or:

Are you satisfied with the new Xbox Game Pass update for PC? We take this opportunity to remind you that Microsoft recently presented the new Xbox Game Pass Quest system.