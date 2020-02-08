Xbox Game Pass February: Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein Youngblood are available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As promised a few days ago by Microsoft with a post on the official website, the very first February 2020 games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers are finally available for download on both Xbox One and PC (Windows 10).

The first free game for subscribers is Final Fantasy XV, which on both platforms includes all the additional content published so far. In the case of the PC we speak of the Windows Edition, to which you will have to add separately the download of the expansion entitled Episode Ardyn and, if you have the appropriate hardware, the 4K resolution package. On Xbox One you can download the Royal Edition and, via separate download, also the Season Pass, Episode Ardyn, the Comrades multiplayer expansion and the Regal Package. Another highlight of the month of February is Wolfenstein Youngblood, also available on Xbox One and PC, where thanks to the latest update it now supports Ray Tracing on Nvidia graphics cards belonging to the latest generations. To close the circle is ScourgeBringer, an indie platform in Game Preview currently available exclusively for PC subscribers.

We remind you that in the next few days the Dead Cells and Metro Exodus DLC will also arrive as well as Wasteland Remastered and the Closed Beta of Bleeding Edge, the new Ninja Theory project that mixes typical brawler mechanics with those of a MOBA.