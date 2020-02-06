Xbox Game Pass February: Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein Youngblood among the new Xbox One

Share it:

Microsoft has finally unveiled the entire list of games that will arrive at no additional cost in the catalog Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox during February 2020.

Here is the complete list of games that will enrich the Microsoft subscription service library soon:

February 6

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox only)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox only)

February 13

Death Squared (ID @ Xbox, Xbox only)

February 11th

Dead Cells DLC – The Bad Seed (PC and Xbox)

Metro Exodus DLC – Sam's Story (PC and Xbox)

February 14-16

Closed Beta Bleeding Edge

To abandon the catalog over the next few days we will find the following games:

Disney Epic Mickey 2

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Pumped BMX Pro

Rage

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

It is therefore another very interesting month which continues to demonstrate Microsoft's commitment to offering its Xbox Game Pass subscribers recent titles that are appreciated by the public. We remind you that among the latest games added to the catalog we also find Grand Theft Auto V, which can be downloaded for free by anyone with an active subscription (who does not have it can take advantage of the offers that allow you to subscribe for 3 months for just one euro) .