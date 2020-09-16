Xbox Game Pass embraces xCloud: a video describes Microsoft’s game streaming

Starting today, September 15, in Italy and in other countries it is possible to access the xCloud in game streaming service on Android mobile systems with the subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. To celebrate the event, Microsoft has created a video that summarizes the functionality of its platform “on the cloud”.

The promotional video of the Redmond house leverages the curiosity of video game enthusiasts to offer them an alternative to portable gaming by accessing over 150 titles streaming on xCloud.

In Microsoft’s intentions, the new service available with the subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is destined to evolve in parallel with its videogame services and the ecosystem of consoles of the Xbox family. As evidence of the centrality of xCloud in the medium-long term strategy of the US technology giant, we find the surprise indication of titles usable on Android in the list of new September free games on Game Pass, such as Destiny 2 Forsaken and Shadowkeep or the new PC version of Halo 3 ODST.

