Xbox Game Pass: DOOM Eternal coming for free? Microsoft feeds the hopes

The latest message shared by Microsoft’s social profiles contains a clue that is linked, albeit indirectly, to the news of the recent acquisition of ZeniMax and the arrival of Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass.

The editors of the Game Pass Twitter channel have in fact published the usual “fake email” which heralds the arrival of further surprises for subscribers to the service: by combining the first letter of each sentence reported in the fictitious email you get “LOOK BELOW”, that is a clue to “look under” the message to receive new more detailed information.

Several users have thus accepted the invitation from Microsoft’s social networks and discovered the phrase “SLAYER IS COMING” once the contrast of the .jpg file present in the tweet has been increased: so that it is the anticipation of the now imminent landing of DOOM Eternal gratis su Xbox Game Pass per PC e Xbox One?

With the 2016 DOOM reboot already proposed in the past on the service, and the release of Part 1 of The Ancient Gods scheduled for October 20 (and therefore not immediately), the clue launched by the Redmond house can only refer to the blockbuster shooter DOOM Eternal by ID Software. If confirmed, the entry of the title into the Game Pass digital playroom would guarantee its users the possibility of accessing the DOOM Eternal update for Xbox Series X (also expected on PlayStation 5), complete with graphic improvements to exploit the potential of nextgen consoles.