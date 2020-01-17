Xbox Game Pass: announced the new games arriving in the catalog in January on PC

Share it:

After unveiling the games that will come out of the Game Pass in late January, Microsoft's Xbox division announces the new video games destined to arrive in the Xbox Game Pass catalog on PC in January 2020.

Through the pages of their social profiles, the Redmond house informs us that starting today, Thursday 16 January, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass on PC can download the GDR for free on Windows 10 Children of Morta, one of the most original and appreciated roguelike adventures by fans of the genre.

The role-playing action of Dead Mage and 11 Bit Studios will lead the way for the other two video games arriving in the PC catalog of the Game Pass during the second half of January, A Plague Tale Innocence is GRIS.

As for Children of Morta, also in the case of the thrilling adventure of the Asobo studios, fresh winner of the prize for the Best Narrative at the Game Awards 2019, and the intimate journey of Nomada Studios' debut title, members of Microsoft's subscription service will be able to download it for free on their Windows 10 PC.

If you wish to deepen your knowledge of these three titles, we refer you to our review of Children of Morta, to the review of A Plague Tale Innocence and, last but definitely not in order of importance, to the review of GRIS.