Xbox Game Pass and Bethesda: Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 will also arrive on day one

The game library available to subscribers to Xbox Game Pass is about to get even more interesting following Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda and ZeniMax.

Thanks to the unexpected expansion of Microsoft studios, all the next Bethesda games will become part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog from day one, not to mention that soon there will be numerous titles already available that will be welcomed in the service.

Here are the statements of the Microsoft giant on the Xbox official website:

“Bethesda was among the first to support Xbox Game Pass, bringing its games to new audiences across multiple devices, and has always actively invested in cutting-edge technologies such as streaming gaming. We will add Bethesda’s most iconic franchises to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox. One of the most exciting aspects for us was seeing the roadmap for the company’s upcoming games, some of which have not yet been announced: all of these games will arrive on Xbox and PC, including the highly anticipated Starfield. , a title set in space and in development by Bethesda Game Studios. “

At this point we expect that in the next few days also games like DOOM Eternal, The Evil Within 2 and many others enter the PC and Xbox catalog of the pass.

Did you know that EA Play will join the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription in the next few days?