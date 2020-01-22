Xbox Game Pass: A Plague Tale: Innocence and other games arrive at the service

Share it:

A rumor emerged last month that told us about the possibility that A Plague Tale: Innocence 2 was already in development. However, there are still many players who do not know the original delivery. Now, many will be able to do justice and enjoy this title, since Microsoft has announced that it will arrive very quickly Xbox Game Pass. And it is only one of several titles that have been announced for the subscription service.

In addition, we are talking about new games that arrive at the service this January. Therefore, they join the other important games this month, such as Tekken 7 or Frostpunk. Then we leave you with the complete list of Xbox One additions.

January 23

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Indivisible

January 30th

Sea salt

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

However, console users are not the only ones who will receive news in the form of games. Microsoft has also announced the arrival of several titles on the PC Xbox Game Pass (Beta). And indeed, A Plague Tale: Innocence is also one of them. As in the rest there are some changes, we also leave you with the complete list.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Gray

ScourgeBringer

Sea salt

In any case, exact dates have not been revealed for all PC games. We understand that they will arrive soon, but perhaps in February (or at least certain games). Finally, Microsoft has also taken the opportunity to remind us of all the games that have come to the service since the year 2020 has started. Here is the complete list.