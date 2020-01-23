Technology

Xbox Game Pass: A Plague Tale Innocence and Indivisible among the new games for January

January 23, 2020
Major Nelson has announced four new games that will be added to the catalog Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One in January, which are added to the already known Children of Morta, Frostpunk, GTA V, Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet and Tekken 7.

A Plague Tale Innocence will be available from January 23, as well as Indivisible while the following week (January 30) will arrive on Game Pass Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World Pro Tour. The titles mentioned will be available only on Xbox One, the only games confirmed for the Game Pass on PC in January are Children of Morta, GRIS, A Plague Tale Innocence and Frostpunk. Here is the whole lineup:

Xbox Game Pass January 2020

  • Frostpunk (PC and Xbox One)
  • A Plague Tale Innocence (PC and Xbox One)
  • Children of Morta (PC and Xbox One)
  • GTA V (Xbox One)
  • GRIS (PC)
  • Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet (Xbox One)
  • Tekken 7 (Xbox One)
  • Sea Salt (Xbox One)
  • Fishing Sim World Pro Tour (Xbox One)
  • Indivisible (Xbox One)
What do you think of the new entries in the Xbox Game Pass catalog? Recall that these days Microsoft is offering the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for one euro for thirty days, one good opportunity to experience the service for yourself.

