Xbox financial results: growing subscribers for Game Pass, decreasing gaming revenues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Microsoft released the financial results for the last quarter (October 1 / December 31, 2019), which indicate a good success for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox LIVE, however, in the face of a general decline in gaming revenues.

The entertainment division (which includes the Xbox and Surface brands) registers revenues down 21% compared to the same period of the last year both as regards hardware sales and individual games, the fault of fewer published titles and in general of substantial price cuts to the Xbox consoles, a factor that brought lower revenues than expected.

But they compensate for the services, Satya Nadella makes it known that the Xbox Game Pass subscribers have doubled compared to the same quarter last year, it also has been registered a record number (not disclosed) by monthly active users on Xbox LIVE.

Microsoft's overall results speak of revenue of $ 35.6 billion (+ 14%), net income of $ 11.6 billion and operating income of $ 13.9 billion (+ 35%), thanks to the success of the Consumer & Office and Cloud division .

The services are therefore the flagship of the entertainment division of Microsoft, with hardware and software that register less weight, a situation likely to change with the arrival of the Xbox Series X at the end of the year.