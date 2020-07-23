Xbox: excellent results for Microsoft in 2020, despite the Coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the evening i financial results from Microsoft in the last four months, during which it experienced strong growth in the Xbox brand and the gaming division. The Covid-19 emergency, which has shut people up for several weeks, has indeed contributed to the sale of games, subscriptions and hardware.

In general, one has been registered for the gaming division of Microsoft 64% growth, really high if we consider that last year, in the same period, a drop of 3%. The report, which covers the past four months, also includes more specific details on the growth of subscribers and consoles sold. In fact, it seems that the services have seen an increase in the earnings of 65%, on the other hand, the hardware recorded an increase in sales of 49%. It is very likely that the affordable cost of consoles like Xbox One S, available in a large number of bundles, combined with the increasingly interesting, contributed to these positive results. Xbox Game Pass, which in recent months has seen the arrival in the catalog of No Man's Sky is Minecraft Dungeons and prepares to welcome Grounded and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

It seems in any case that it is not only the Xbox brand that has had a positive trend, given that the sales of Microsoft Surface tablets have also gone very well (in this case we are talking about 28% more), as well as the sale of Windows 10 and Office 365 subscriptions.

We remind you that there are only a few hours left to the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games, which you can follow in our company on the Everyeye Twitch channel, on which we will hold a small marathon starting at 14:00.