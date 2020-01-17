Xbox Console Streaming arrives in Spain

Share it:

Until now it was only available in the United States and the United Kingdom (and in the form of a preview). However, Microsoft has just announced that Xbox Console Streaming, which allows us to play Xbox One on our mobile or on our tablet, it has also just arrived in Spain. Obviously, it is also in the preview phase, but it is certainly remarkable news.

However, at the moment it is only available to Insiders. Therefore, if you want to register for the Insider program, you have to ask for it expressly (you have the link to know more details at the source, at the end of the news). Remember that, with this system, it is the Xbox One itself that performs streaming, as if it were a remote use.

In addition, Microsoft has announced that, by participating in the Xbox Console Streaming preview, the Xbox Insiders will help shape the future of the streaming game. On the other hand, beyond becoming an insider, the other requirements we need to test the system have been revealed. We leave you with the complete list.

A phone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply).

An Xbox One wireless controller with Bluetooth.

A Microsoft account with an Xbox profile and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply).

While it is not mandatory, a controller mount is recommended for those players who try it on a smarthone.

Finally, there have also been a series of recommendations related to Internet quality that we need to make everything work as correctly as possible. Here is the list of requirements.

NAT Type: Open or moderate.

Open or moderate. Ascending Bandwidth: at least 4.75 Mbps are required, but it is preferable to be 9 Mbps.

at least 4.75 Mbps are required, but it is preferable to be 9 Mbps. Network Latency: 125 or so are required, but it is preferable that they be 60 ms or less.

125 or so are required, but it is preferable that they be 60 ms or less. Console Configuration: The power setting must be instant on.

Source: Insiders Registry