Xbox and Ubisoft announce a live to replace the canceled E3 2020

The cancellation of the E3 2020 It affects so many companies, it is not surprising that those who were going to have a conference at the event start announcing their new roadmaps.

This is the case of two companies as important as Ubisoft and Microsoft (representing the Xbox brand), who have just announced that they will choose to offer digital direct to inform us of all the news that would be presented in the city of Los Angeles .

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Starting with Xbox, it was the head of the brand, Phil Spencer, who went to Twitter to announce his company's position. And in his message, Spencer says Xbox will hold a digital event in which "they will celebrate the next generation of games". Aaron Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games Marketing, has also commented on this, which has posted the following message on his Twitter account: "Microsoft has an incredible amount of interesting things in process, which will be shared in digital format.".

However, it is completely unknown when the live will take place. In that regard, Spencer says more details will be shared. "In the next weeks". Therefore, the live is likely to occur before the date on which the conference would have taken place.

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

For its part, Ubisoft has not only anticipated a digital live show, but has also openly assessed the news about the cancellation. In fact, the gala company states that, although it is a disappointment to all, it fully supports the decision of ESA.

In addition, he has confirmed that they are "Exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned.". In their case, they have not revealed more specific details about the possible live date. They have only encouraged us to follow the account for future updates.

