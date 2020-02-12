Xbox and Samsung bring Forza Street and Project xCloud to the new Galaxy S20

Share it:

In the presentation event of the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra there was also talk of video games and, in particular, of the collaboration between Microsoft and the Asian giant.

The partnership between the two companies regards in particular the arrival of Project xCloud, the Xbox streaming gaming platform and on which the company focuses a lot for the future. In addition to the application that allows users to play video games on their smartphone to their Xbox title library, it seems that exclusive Microsoft titles are also on the Galaxy App Store and the first to take this step will be Forza Street. Racing will not arrive by chance on Samsung smartphones, since the choice by the company has fallen on this title due to its arcade nature, which will highlight the technical potential of the new S20 and their display with frequency d update to 120Hz.

At the moment it is not known which Xbox titles will be added to the catalog of the Galaxy App Store and, waiting to find out, we remind you that it is possible to pre-register at Forza Street on the Samsung store.

Did you know that for Phil Spencer the real competitors of Microsoft are Google and Amazon because of their technologies for cloud gaming?