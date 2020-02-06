Xbox and Project xCloud: for Phil Spencer the real competitors are Amazon and Google

Share it:

During a recent interview with Protocol microphones, a new technology website, the boss of Microsoft's Xbox division, Phil Spencer, expressed his thoughts on what are the main companies with which the giant of Redmond is competing.

Looks like Spencer isn't worried about the next moves Sony is Nintendo and that the war is slowly moving on streaming gaming services like Project xCloud is Stadia:

"When it comes to Nintendo and Sony, know that we have great respect for them, but Amazon and Google are the companies we see as main competitors. This view is not due to a lack of respect for traditional companies in the industry. I believe that Sony and Nintendo can also recreate something similar to Azure, but we have invested tens of billions of dollars in the cloud in recent years. "

In short, despite the arrival of the new Xbox Series X, Microsoft believes very much in the future of cloud gaming and is making enormous efforts to be ready when this way of playing takes over.

In the meantime, Google Stadia is not going very well and many are complaining about the shortage of new games and the lack of support for the functions announced with the platform.