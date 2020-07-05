Xavi's special clause with his Qatar team that excites Barcelona in the midst of its sports crisis

Share it:

Xavi renewed with Al Sadd of Qatar for a season but with a clause that enables him to break the bond in case Barcelona calls him

These last days were very tense within the Barcelona. The draw against Celta de Vigo that caused the team lose leadership with the League of Spain at the hands of Real Madrid He uncovered a succession of conflicts and statements that generated a strong internal within the locker room. And while all eyes are on the coach Quique Setién as the person in charge of this bitter present, from Qatar A news came that excites the fans of Catalans for the future.

The Spanish Xavi Hernandez renewed this Sunday its link with Al sadd for one more season, but it included a striking clause with a wink directed directly at Catalonia. As reported by the portal Sports world, the contract includes a release condition in case the DT is contacted by the Blaugrana to take over the first team.

"I am happy to renew my contract with Al Sadd"expressed Xavi in the official accounts of the Qatari club by expanding its agreement until mid 2021. The former midfielder made his debut as a strategist for Al Sadd in the 2019/20 season and won two titles, the Super Cup and the Qatar Cup.

Of course, this gesture by the former footballer of 40 years It is a light of hope for the Blaugrana public in the midst of this sporting crisis since for many Setien his days are numbered on the bench of the Camp Nou and Xavi he is the favorite candidate to take charge of his beloved Barca.

From Spain, they assure that Setién has his days numbered as DT of Barcelona

The arrival of the culé idol could rebuild a team that today seems divided, with the players on the one hand, the coaching staff on the other and the leadership without being able to unlock this disagreement. After what was the case of Antoine Griezmann, whom the DT decided to send to the field in the absence of just four minutes to finish the match against the Atletico Madrid and what caused not only the displeasure of the player but a series of opinions from the environment of the Barcelona, the most serious thing came when he slipped that Lionel Messi it had put a brake on the negotiations for its renewal.

A Spanish media reported that the captain of the Barca and of the Selection Argentina, tired of these conflicts and the accusations against the players of his squad, he would have decided not to sign the extension of his contract (until 2023) and would have made the decision to play until the end of next season to end his cycle in the club that saw him born.

For now, the first exam that all the Barcelona will be to stay close to Meringue in the standings, when measured this afternoon before the Villarreal with the obligation to win so as not to leave his rival at the gates of a new title.

