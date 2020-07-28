Xavi's forceful definition of Lionel Messi and the possibility of him playing in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Share it:

Xavi does not doubt that Messi will play the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

While recovering from the coronavirus and waiting to return to activity, Xavi Hernandez talked about how he goes through isolation in Qatar and his feelings when suffering from COVID-19. “I feel good, although logically isolated. And wanting to train soon ”, he clarified.

But he also dedicated a few words to the organization of the next Cup FIFA World Cup and the possibilities of seeing Lionel Messi in said tournament. In an interview with the newspaper BRAND, the current technician of the Al sadd He did not hesitate at all about the participation of the Argentine star in the next great event in world football.

"I see Leo (Messi) playing until he wants to. On a physical level, he is fast, strong, he is a competitive beast, physically an animal. I have no doubt that he will play in the Qatar 2022 World Cup ″, said the former Barça captain, who also referred to the current moment of the Barcelona team and reiterated his wishes to return to the club.

Xavi Hernández said that the Qatar World Cup will be historic (REUTERS)

"I have always said that my main goal, when it happens, is Barça. It is my house and it would be a dream. But now i'm focused on al sadd, excited in the new season. When Barça has to come, in the short or long term, it will come. Above all, we must respect Quique Setién and I wish the team all the best. Sometimes Barça plays very well; others, well; and others, not so well. But I like the idea of ​​Setién, now and with his previous teams: dominate and make an attractive game. Sometimes it is not achieved, it is true, but the rival makes it difficult for you, "he stressed. Xavi.

Finally, on the organization of the world CupHe commented that this small Arab country has completely transformed and that will make his tournament long remembered.

"The country has changed a lot: infrastructures, stadiums, hotels, roads, restaurants… Qatar is growing at great speed. Even traffic improved. It will be a historic Cup, without a doubt. People are going to be amazed at what the country is. Usually, there are many prejudices and there is much unfounded criticism. Qatar has it all: a small, hospitable and generous country. It will be a historic World Cup ”, he argued.

