Xavi's 'blessing' to Quique Setién as the new coach of FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez it was the first intended by the FC Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde although the facts have ended up sitting on the Blaugrana bench to Quique Setién. But the former captain and legend of Barcelona believes that the Cantabrian is a good coach for the team of his life. He said it in 2008 in 'El Larguero' shortly after a victory by Betis de Setién at Camp Nou.

"Would Setién be a good coach for Barcelona?" Manu Carreño asked. "Yes, of course. And for any team. The idea and the game model is very adaptable to Barcelona: departure from behind, possession of the ball and wanting to have control of the game with the ball"he replied. According to Xavi Hernández, these are the foundations of Barcelona football since the arrival of Cruyff." It is no longer understood otherwise, "he said.

In his opinion, it is not that Setien is brave, but that he has a "style" in which he believes that "take the ball" to teams like Barcelona -he was referring in his stage at Betis- "it makes him have more chances to win." "He has soccer players and signs soccer players for that," he said in the El Larguero microphones.