Sports

Xavi's 'blessing' to Quique Setién as the new coach of FC Barcelona

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Xavi Hernandez it was the first intended by the FC Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde although the facts have ended up sitting on the Blaugrana bench to Quique Setién. But the former captain and legend of Barcelona believes that the Cantabrian is a good coach for the team of his life. He said it in 2008 in 'El Larguero' shortly after a victory by Betis de Setién at Camp Nou.

"Would Setién be a good coach for Barcelona?" Manu Carreño asked. "Yes, of course. And for any team. The idea and the game model is very adaptable to Barcelona: departure from behind, possession of the ball and wanting to have control of the game with the ball"he replied. According to Xavi Hernández, these are the foundations of Barcelona football since the arrival of Cruyff." It is no longer understood otherwise, "he said.

In his opinion, it is not that Setien is brave, but that he has a "style" in which he believes that "take the ball" to teams like Barcelona -he was referring in his stage at Betis- "it makes him have more chances to win." "He has soccer players and signs soccer players for that," he said in the El Larguero microphones.

READ:  Rafa Nadal accounts to end 2019 as world number 1
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.