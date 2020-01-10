Xavi's Al-Sadd says: "Barcelona will adopt the official official channels to enter into negotiations"

The Al-Sadd of Xavi Hernandez has decided to pronounce in a statement on its website its executive director, Turki Al-Ali, regarding the meeting of the sporting and executive directors of Barcelona, ​​Eric Abidal and Òscar Grau with their current coach in Doha.

"It's normal for Xavi to finish at Barça at some point because it's his club and it was his first house. Despite all this, today Xavi is coach of Al-Sadd. Xavi and his team are focused on tomorrow's game against Al-Rayyan. We know that a club of the size and prestige of Barcelona will adopt the relevant official channels to enter into negotiations", has pronounced the Arab club.