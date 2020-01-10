Sports

Xavi's Al-Sadd says: "Barcelona will adopt the official official channels to enter into negotiations"

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Al-Sadd of Xavi Hernandez has decided to pronounce in a statement on its website its executive director, Turki Al-Ali, regarding the meeting of the sporting and executive directors of Barcelona, ​​Eric Abidal and Òscar Grau with their current coach in Doha.

"It's normal for Xavi to finish at Barça at some point because it's his club and it was his first house. Despite all this, today Xavi is coach of Al-Sadd. Xavi and his team are focused on tomorrow's game against Al-Rayyan. We know that a club of the size and prestige of Barcelona will adopt the relevant official channels to enter into negotiations", has pronounced the Arab club.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.