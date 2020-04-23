Xavier Ortiz, ex of Patricia Manterola, sells gel and masks to live

Share it:

Xavier Ortiz, former members of the Garibaldi group, like many other celebrities are experiencing difficult times due to the lack of employment caused by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). In an interview for the TV Azteca's Ventaneando program, the also Mexican actor and model told that he sells antibacterial gel and masks to earn a living to survive.

"There are no events, you can't get people together, so what I am doing is going into this face mask and antibacterial gel and gloves and medical equipment, trying through the foundations to get suppliers and make a little money with the commissions, "commented Xavier Ortiz, who a few years ago was married to former Garibaldi member Patricia Manterola.

At the moment the theater actor still has some savings, but he is worried about the moment when he runs out of money and has no job. "Thank God I have a little savings, but every month your account goes down and the nerve begins to flow, many people have been helping me to small events and you earn your five, ten thousand pesos, yes, I'm really having a hard time" .

Due to the health contingency due to COVID-19, Xavier Ortiz has not been able to see his son Xavier Jr. (the result of his marriage to Carisa de Leo).

The contingency grabbed me when I had to have my son with me and when I gave him to his mother all this came.

"I have tried to do it through his brothers, my ex-mother-in-law is busy, I have not been able to see it and I do get a lot of feeling, because I have to be very strong and act, because the simple fact of seeing it on the screen, I I know it will break me. "

