Xavier López Chabelo celebrates this week for his 85 life

Xavier López Rodríguez, originally from Chicago, IIIlinois, United States, will celebrate his 85th birthday on Monday, February 17, and best of all, he is in excellent health.

Despite having stopped appearing on the Sunday program In family with Chabelo, the actor and television host is still in force in the entertainment world, in part, thanks to social networks.

Chabelo is a man who knew how to win the affection of the public through the years and his work in the cinema and particularly on television, where he was on the air for almost 50 years in his program In family with Chabelo.

As a family with Chabelo, it was broadcast from November 26, 1967 to December 20, 2015 through Televisa's Channel 2, The Channel of the Stars, and with it he entertained the public of Mexico and other countries, in several generations.

Chabelo is a reason for memes almost daily on social networks. Any date in particular, celebrity of the world of television, sports or other terrain, is always associated with him and as a game he jokes with his age.

Chabelo, the above always has fun. The fact that memes are made with his name and age is not a reason for anger, he has said it, and it is an honor that they allude to him and always give him his love.









Regarding the actor's family, according to Wikipedia, his parents are originally from León, Guanajuato and he formed his career in Mexico, although he is a doctor by profession, he chose to devote himself to the show and television.

When he was very young he started as a production assistant, cameraman and floor manager and later studied acting.









Many experiences and anecdotes have to tell Mr. López Rodríguez, among them that he had the opportunity to work with the late Mario Moreno Cantinflas in the movie El extra.

The actor has many friends on and off television, and one of them is the producer Carla Estrada, who recently posted images on her Instagram account, both of which appear together.

We had so much fun! Chabelo and I have laughed like never before. Thank God for allowing us to laugh among friends! Thank you, friends of the store, ”Carla wrote on Instagram.

Carla shared that he loves Chabelo very much, since he and Teresita Miranda, his wife, were friends with his late mother, actress Maty Huitrón, for many years.

And it is Carla herself who spoke about the health of The friend of all children and said she is beautiful, beautiful, strong, fun.

During 2018 Chabelo was seen in the movie The Mongol plot, next to Bárbara Mori, Eugenio Derbez and Damián Alcázar, a production directed by Sebastián del Amor.







