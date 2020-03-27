Xavier Dolan shows false maturity

Share it:

We have Xavier Dolan recently in the opening sequence of 'It: Chapter' ('It: Chapter 2', 2019) and it is just one of the signs that his name has been slowly leaking into the mainstream, and now, with 'Matthias & Maxime', he arrives with a tour behind him that has lost part of its essence, although it continues to have an impact on festivals. That is, when it comes to remembering the talent of the Canadian director, still two films continue to stand out among the rest of his career.

His debut feature film, 'I killed my mother'(' J’ai tué ma mère ', 2009), showed his most creative moment. With 'Mommy' (2014) he made his narrative skills clear with an intimate story told in an epic way. But since then, neither the critic nor all his followers have been spared disappointment at some point or another, especially with 'Just the end of the world' ('Juste la fin du monde', 2016) and his subsequent fleeting foray into Hollywood cinema with 'The Death & Life of John F. Donovan' (2018).

Matthias & Maxime 'is available on Filmin in exclusive preview from today until sunday March 29.

With 'Matthias & Maxime’, For many, it has returned to form with the story of two friends who discover that there may be something else between them. At a summer cabin party, a group of millennials seek to help one of their younger sisters with their student movie, with two male actors he needs to replace. Max (Xavier Dolan) is a volunteer, and his childhood friend Matt (Gabriel D'Almeida-Freitas) is forced to reluctantly raise his hand, only to reveal that the scene needs a kiss between them.

Generational portrait and hidden romance

What it starts as an episode of ‘Big Mouth’ poses how Matt, who is straight, accepts new sexual feelings about Max, who is gay and is leaving Montreal to spend two years in Australia. The bulk of the film is a days time trial and stages of anger, attraction and denial They involve their friends, girlfriends and family members around an emotional process where feelings change the dynamics of the group of friends. On paper, an ideal material for Dolan.

But between that central history they intersect slightly elaborate dramas in the personal stories of each one. Max is dealing with the legal transfer of financial power from his recovering addict to his aunt. Rejected and abused by a manipulative mother, he has a substitute relationship with the mothers of his friends, leading the film through some paths where the maternal figures are caricatures, grotesque, squeaky and overactive —He also is— that leaves a trail of dispersion that show the author somewhat lost.

Although Matthias's bow is already a little crushed in LGBTQ cinema, ‘Matthias & Maxime‘Is warm and when the final bars arrive, Dolan reveals his talent, both as a filmmaker and performer, in a moving scene without visual tricks, without screaming or the imposed drama that flies over the rest of the play. Melodrama only relaxes in the collective scenes, more improvised and spontaneous, as if the camera casually shot a group of friends.

Long, hyperbolic and focusless

But Dolan's author stamps, as the changing aspect ratio, generational video clip music inserts or intense close-ups are more irritating than effectiveAs if the director were trying to imitate himself and were looking for a formula that was once successful but has become outdated, resulting in a distraction at an intimate and crucial moment for characters that seem more unreal as the plot progresses. The relationship between Maxime and Matthias, which should be the core of the film, is just developing, external or internalized homophobia doesn't even appear, as a conflict factor.

To top it off, there is not too much chemistry between them, despite the endless shots of the two looking anxiously as a way to convey their feelings. The residue left by the film is that of a director working on the surface, and does not seem able to convey the inner life of his characters unless they shout angrily at him, which collides with his supposed ability to express a sincere emotional resonance or establish realistic on-screen relationships convincingly.

It seems that the appeal of Dolan's cinema at the beginning of his career is being revealed fruit of a specific moment, thanks to an exhausted ability to bother very pure and tangible, but it gives the impression that his initial anger has not fully adapted to a lack of subsequent recognition and growing up doesn't quite sit well with enfant terrible of indie cinema or those who still see in it a certain messiah on the scene. With 'Maxime & Matthias’An author can be seen more clearly than it has been wet powder perhaps too long.