Xavi will decide this Sunday: if he agrees to take the bench, Valverde will be dismissed

January 11, 2020
Xavi Hernandez the offer of the FC Barcelona to be your new coach and will take the final decision this sunday, as reported by Sique Rodríguez in Carrusel Deportivo.

In addition, as the SER Chain has been able to know, template players They have contacted Xavi himself in the last hours.

From Barcelona they maintain that the proposal is for next season, but if Xavi agrees to take the reins of the team immediately, Valverde will be dismissed. It would be different if Xavi only agreed to take the bench from the next campaign.

In fact, on the night of this Saturday Eric Abidal and carscar Grau will return to get together with Xavi Hernández.

Xavi Hernandez's Al-Sadd qualified for the Qatar Cup final this Saturday after beating Al Rayyan 4-1. After the game, Terrasa said: "There is no offer from Barça, I met with Abidal because he is my friend. I cannot talk about what happens in Barça out of respect for the club and Valverde. Everyone knows what to train at Barça it's my dream, but I’m currently an Al Sadd coach and I’m focused on that. "

