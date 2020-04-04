Xavi Hernández donates a million euros to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

The ex-Barcelona player Xavi Hernandez and his wife, Núria Cunillera, have donated a million euros The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​informed today the hospital center, which appreciates this contribution to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Just as Lionel Messi did on March 25, the Hernández family joined the Bell started by the Clinic with the hashtag #responsecoronavirus to raise funds, at a time of crisis in which in addition to the problem of infections and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also manifested in the availability of medical material.

"Nuria and I support the fight against the coronavirus at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. Thanks to the contributions the hospital is receiving, it is acquiring equipments for professionals and patients. Join #responsecoronavirus, enter the Hospital Clínic website and make your contribution. Together we will get ahead, "says the video of Xavi and his wife who today posted the Clinic on Twitter.

Xavi Hernández is the current coach of Qatar's Al-Sadd, and in recent months he has been linked to the bench of FC Barcelona, ​​a goal that he himself has recently recognized in an interview with La Vanguardia, in which he said he would like to land at the Camp Nou to start a project from scratch.