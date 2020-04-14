Sports

Xavi Hernández: "Barça need to be much superior, they cannot play that historic luck of other clubs"

April 14, 2020
Xavi Hernandez, who is currently training in Qatar In his first experience on the bench, he has given an interview on YouTube to DJMariiO.

In it, he pointed out: "I always see Barcelona as the favorite in the League. In the Champions League it is more difficult. Barça have won them when they have been much superior to their rivals. Barça cannot play that historical luck that other clubs have had. Barça have to be very dominating, very sure of themselves. History says that he wins when he has been much better than the opponent (…) If I mean Madrid? SI, to Madrid, yes. Why not? Not only Madrid, also other clubs have had it. Barcelona had luck on Stamford Bridge, with Iniesta's goal with ten players and almost without shooting on goal. That is luck. I mean, you don't have a good season in LaLiga, you're fourth, fifth, sixth … and you win the Champions League. Barça has not been through that, Madrid yes And that's what I call having a little luck. "

A Real Madrid he is seeing this season: "Strong. It is hard to see him weak. Historically seldom I've seen him like last year. This year he is much stronger and has great players. "

On the enormous expectations generated as a coach, in such a short time, he has said: "I don't know why people see me like this, but it makes me proud and I like. Now that I have tried as a coach, I see myself as capable and it is an illusion, a dream to return to Barcelona. I have already said it on many occasions, I consider the Barça my house, it's my life.

Finally, looking back, he said: "There is a lot of talk that I did not explode until 28, but at 23, 24, my football was already high level. It is normal for people to be resultist. When there are no results, people don't even look at you. As Luis Aragonés said, no one remembers the second classified. In the Guardiola era, everyone admired us for what they played and what they won. Like Spain too. "

