Xavi Hernández admits Barça's offer, which he rejected as "too hasty"

The coach of Al-sadd Qatari, Spanish Xavi Hernandez, acknowledged this Thursday that last week he received an offer from FC Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverve on the Barca bench, but he rejected it.

The former Barcelona player will lead his team this Friday in the final of the Qatar Cup, in which Al-Sadd will face Al Duhail. In the pre-match conference, Xavi said: "Yes, I received an offer from Barcelona", which was offered by the technical secretary Éric Abidal and the general director Óscar Grau.

"I didn't accept it because it seemed to me very hasty", added the former player of Barcelona, ​​who admitted that his dream" is still training Barcelona one day ", in addition to understanding that it is still a bit early for me to train Barcelona." The proposal of Barcelona descended a few days in his team, but Xavi said: "Now I'm thinking about this final."

About Barcelona's commitment to Quique Setién as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde, Xavi was very happy with the election: "Setién I like as coach of Barcelona, ​​his way of working. I hope you have success. "