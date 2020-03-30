Xavi and Puyol applaud Messi's message after the drop in wages at Barça

Xavi Hernandez Y Carles Puyol they did not take long to join the message of Leo Messi in which he announced the 70% reduction in salary of the Barcelona players and has launched a harsh criticism to you, from within the club, they have doubted the commitment of the footballers to the institution at this time of difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis.

"Very big everyone! Congratulations! Exemplary as always", he pointed out Xavi, current coach of Al-sadd Qatari, in a comment to the publication of Leo Messi. "Proud of you all", he added Carles Puyol. They have been joined by another former player from the Blaugrana club, Samuel Eto'o, who has launched a huge "bravo" to "the whole team".

In his message, the Argentine not only confirmed the agreement with the club to lower the salary along with the rest of the first squad, but launched a harsh criticism of those who, from within the club, have doubted the commitment of footballers in this crisis. "It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under magnifying glass and try add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do. In fact, if the agreement has been delayed for a few days, it is simply because we were looking for a formulato help the club and also its workers in these difficult times, "he says.

"If we didn't talk until now, it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club, but also those who would be most affected by this situation, "adds Messi, explaining why until now the players have not spoken about a measure that was being talked about in recent weeks.