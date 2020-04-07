 X-Patrol, no. two

Share it:

Denying any chance that someone could destroy the new life they just earned, X-Patrol attacked Orchis headquarters and destroyed everything in their path until they reached the database to prevent important information from being passed to another Orchis branch. After that, they rescued several mutants to take them to Krakoa to live free. Once there, Cyclops made it clear that he was happy with his new way of life and gave his father a gift so that he could go to Krakoa to visit him. Meanwhile, in the Forge of Orchis, Dr. Killian Devo regrets the attack of the mutants on the Mother Mold and then Dr. Gregor would share a secret with him. In this issue we will see Krakoa approaching another island and the X-Patrol trying to find out why and, later, fight against the Hordeculture group.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Cyclops realizing that Krakoa is moving in the direction of another island and asks Hope and Cable to accompany him to that island. Once there, they explore the flora to find out the reason and end up fighting a giant octopus. Later they contact a summoner and Cable ends up infuriating him until Hope unloads Krakoano to him so that he understands the situation and the Summoner stops his attack. At that moment, the young man explains why the islands are coming and that they must live with that choice. Then at night, the Summoner meets an unexpected mutant. In the next American number, the X-Patrol is informed that they have lost contact with the Wild Land and that they are stealing their healing plants, so they end up transferring until they get there and see that their enemies are old women. Each one tries to close the situation in a non-violent way, but the female members of Hordeculture will explain their reasons and end up showing that they should not trust their appearance.

In general, we are a very interesting X-Patrol comic that adds new elements for Krakoa that will have to be considered in the future, especially with the first cliffhanger, and that adds new enemies that the X-Patrol is unable to do damage, since that your enemy takes advantage of moral and ethical weaknesses. However, this comic it also has pretty comical details and exciting that will delight many fans of the mutants, such as the continuous passive insults between Jean and Emma, ​​the young Cable and his unpredictable weapons follies giving bomb gifts and biting if he does not have weapons, Sebastian Shaw and Cyclops failing to negotiate … well, a comic that has everything and sows important seeds for the future.

As for the characters, Cyclops acts as an indisputable leader in this double issue and always try to make the best possible decision, but his morals and ethics cause others to take advantage of him easily. Cable turns out the comic relief of the first number and makes absurd decisions that completely separate him from that serious and planning Cable that we saw in Extermination and when it came to bringing Cyclops back to life. Hope takes a minor role in the story, but ends up being more necessary than Cable. On the other hand, Summoner is an innocent young man at the time of appearing before the X-Patrol and he has a very bad temper, but he knows how to attend to reasons. However, seems to hide more than it seems. Now while Emma Frost doesn't dare touch her old enemies, Sebastian Shaw brings to light his talents to brag about business, but that makes him underestimate his enemies. By last, Hordeculture old ladies are amused by the chemistry between them and how they end up fighting with the X-Patrol to achieve their goal and think about how close they are to their goal.

On rhythm, Jonathan Hickman finds balanced times in both numbers giving the feeling of quite complete numbers in which he gives a little of everything and, at the same time, leaves the reader satisfied with the reading.

On an artistic level, Leinil Francis Yu gives us remarkable drawings that stand out with ease and that they improve much more thanks to the Sunny Gho hand to the colors. LThe monsters are not bad, The Summoner has a mysterious aspect that hooks to keep track of him and the design that he gives us of the female members of the Hordeculture are fresh and fun by themselves. The few action battles feel static, though, and could have been much better.

In short, I consider that we are before a remarkable number of the X-Patrol that continues to sow ideas with great potential to exploit them from here to the future.

