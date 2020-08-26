X-Men: X-Swords Creation is shown in an enigmatic trailer

Share it:

The new era of Marvel’s mutants, Dawn of X, created by Joathan Hickman, is about to have the first major crossover event that will bring many changes for the future of X-Men . The House of Ideas has in fact announced the arrival in September of X-Swords Creation with a spectacular trailer.

All the events told in the series that have characterized this rebirth of the X-Men universe so far have served as the basis for completely upset their lives. A key role in the arrival of X-Swords were the last volumes of House of X and the volume published for Free Comic Book Day, where the mysterious Opal Luna Saturnyne also appeared.

As can be seen in the trailer, Opal decides to read the future of the X-Men thanks to some special tarot cards, and this is where we find out how the swords will come into play in the next mutant story. In a precise frame of the video you can see them Arakko’s sword-bearers, the lost island, identical to the present home of the X-Men, Krakoa. In the center of the image stands a female figure, wearing a mask similar to the symbol of Hydra, and with a design that recalls that of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Waiting for first volume, which will be released in September, we report the synopsis of the new series: “Ten Swords, Ten opponents. The winners will conquer the world. X of Swords, the X-Men crossover of the year by Jonathan Hickman, starts this September with X-Swords: Creation # 1!”

