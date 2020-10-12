X-Men: X of Swords is closely related to a previous Marvel series, which one?

After the arrival of X-Men: X of Swords, we come to discover that an incredible preview of the new Marvel Comics series has long been in plain sight. The ninth life of Moira is in fact closely linked to the work of Jonathan Hickman.

That X-Men: X of Swords was destined to revolutionize the mutant universe had long been known, but no one could have ever imagined that the series had a background so vast and detailed. In fact, writer Jonathan Hickman’s project had already started in “House of X / Power of X”.

The Powers of X series is all about the ninth life of Moira Mactaggert, who followed a drastic plan to save the mutant genre: ally with Apocalypse. Long before Charles Xavier could form the X-Men, the two new allies killed both him and Magneto, instead of joining them as in other lives. Following these brutal eliminations, Apocalypse formed his very own X-Men, the Original Knights.

After a first casualty in X of Swords: Creation, readers have now learned that the Original Knights and Arakko, the other half of the living island Krakoa, were lost in the dark side of Otherworld after an ancient war. Apocalypse sacrificed his children to save the world, but after wandering thousands of years in the abyss, they are now returned in search of revenge. Thanks to this incredible background, it can be understood that Moira’s contribution will be fundamental in the battle between the X-Men and the Original Knights. The X of Swords crossover will bring incredible satisfaction to readers.