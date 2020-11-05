X-Men: X of Swords Creation, unveiled a new mutant with incredible power

The Marvel event continues to keep the attention of all readers high by loading every page of X-Men: X of Swords Creation with suspense. This time to keep us in suspense we think a new mutant.

Using an enigmatic video (we invite you to retrieve the trailer for X-Men: X of Swords Creation here), the Marvel comic has drawn attention to itself from the very beginning. The interest aroused in readers was well rewarded thanks to an interesting story that gradually reveals more and more details about the world in which the events of the Marvel home run take place.

After having already put us in front of spectacular clashes between the Krakoa champions and Arakko champions, in the next issues Marvel will present us a new mutant whose power seems to be unmatched. This is Isca, sister of Genesis. Talking about this mutant is Genesis herself who also reveals her fearsome power: Isca is literally unbeatable. According to her sister’s words, Isca has the power to adapt to any battle in such a way as to always gain an advantage against her opponent.

Needless to say, this kind of skill would make the X-Men useless to exploit their opponents’ weaknesses to their advantage. The most difficult battle would therefore seem ready to begin. Waiting for more news, we leave you to our in-depth analysis on the new Marvel series entitled SWORD.