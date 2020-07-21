X-Men: Will the X-Swords crossover revolve around unexpected betrayal?

Share it:

The upcoming mutant crossover event, X of Swords, will begin during the month of September, throwing the island of Krakoa into a new conflict. To unleash it, according to the latest information, will be a mysterious betrayal that will displace fans' expectations.

The recent Free Comic Book Day dedicated to the X-Men, he scattered several clues about the central theme of the next event. The book told the story of the opal Luna Saturnyne of the omniverse, which decides to use tarot cards to read in the future of mutants.

The deck of cards culminated in the sinister "Ten of Swords". The card showed a group of mutants – including Apocalypse, Cable, Wolverine, Magik and Captain Britannia – armed with swords and surrounded all around by mysterious fire.

The paper, as the opal explains, means betrayal at the hands of "those you would turn your back on". Of course it has not been revealed who will fall victim to this alleged deception, however the figure of Apocalypse is recurring within the tarot cards, therefore it represents a candidate to be taken seriously.

Hickman released the following advances ahead of the event:

"Think of an X-Men character who, during Marvel's editorial history, owned or used a sword, and there may be a chance that that character would appear with a blade during the event.

There may be more than ten swords, but there will be at least ten swords. "

