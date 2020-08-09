X-Men, will the animated series really return? The authors confirm the contacts with Disney

Share it:

The creators of Unbeatable X-Men, the animated series that aired in the 90s known in the original as X-Men: The Animated Series, I am in contact with the House of Mickey Mouse for the development of a potential Disney + revival. This was confirmed by producer and director Larry Houston during a panel of the Wizard World.

"For now we have only talked about it" Houston explained. "We have proposed the project and now it is up to them to make a decision, but we will let them know that we are available for whatever they want to do in the future."

Houston has stopped pursuing these projects for some time, but has defined the X-Men animated series as thethe only title for which he would return to work "Even for a special, a single episode or split into five parts. Whatever they want to do with the original team. I'd go back from retirement for that."

Cast member George Buza, voice of the Beast, and co-star Chris Britton, the voice actor of the villain Sinistro, also confirmed their interest. "We all would like it very much. It would be fabulous." the actors said during the panel.

"It would cost them absolutely nothing. More or less what they already pay now." added Cal Dodd (Wolverine). "It's a fantastic series. It's nice to be able to sign talents like that for that kind of money."

Meanwhile, as far as live-action cinema is concerned, the screenwriter of the first X-Men has proposed for the reboot.