X-Men: What will change in Wolverine's relationship with Jean Gray?

The revitalization project for the Marvel Comics universe of mutants, Dawn of X, is still ongoing despite some deletions in the editorial line, and is upsetting the entire group of X-Men . Now that they are finally free to live on the island of Krakoa, the dynamics between the characters are changing, even for Wolverine and Jean Gray.

The couple in question appeared in X-Force # 10 and a particular conversation presented us with many surprises. In the final pages of the volume, in fact, in a moment of complete calm, the two meet in Krakoa's Broken Baths. Initially the two talk about the latest attacks they suffered, and which involved a large part of the team, and then we move on to the question of new company formed on the island.

Responding to Logan's words, Jean states that "If you think I'm too much for X-Force, you probably think I'm too much for you." Wolverine does not absolutely deny what Marvel Girl has said, but replies that there is always a need for some poison, just to keep things in balance. Find the page in question at the bottom.

Even for those who know little about the Marvel universe from this point of view, it certainly seems strange that two very unfriendly characters like Wolverine and Jean Gray, who have however had numerous romantic adventures over the years, are getting closer to a stable relationship.

"She is tough. She is the Omega of Omega", these are the words said by the X-Force and Wolverine screenwriter Benjamin Percy who continued defining the relationship with Logan as complementary and capable of bringing out the best of both mutants.

Recall that there have been numerous discarded projects for Rick Remender's X-Men, and that a Wolverine concept art that has never been used in official publications has emerged.

What do you think of this possible stability for Wolverine and Jean Gray? Could it lead to profound changes for the two characters' stories? Let us know with a comment.