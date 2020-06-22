Entertainment

X-Men: UniqueSora's sexy Storm will hit you with this cosplay

June 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The world of the X-Men is vast and composed of many characters. From the very famous Wolverine to the powerful Charles Xavier, who created the group that has made many mutants home, there are many others in the middle who have managed to conquer their own space for better or for worse. Some like the beautiful Storm they also became famous thanks to the movies.

Ororo Munroe, Kenyan with American father, is then known as Tempesta (or Storm with the original American name). The girl will join the X-Men and her power focuses on controlling the weather. Having also become a member of the Avengers, she suffered a peak of popularity also thanks to the X-Men films of the 2000s where she was played by Halle Berry.

One of the versions of Tempesta was taken as a model by Unique Sora, a cosplayer who decided to step into the shoes of the X-Men character. As you can see at the bottom, the storm cosplay made by the girl is based on a black dress that discovers a lot the chest area, making it particularly sexy. The silvery hair falls behind the shoulders and is crowned by the black diadem that dominates its head. You like this version of Tempesta created by Unique Sora?

