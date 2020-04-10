X-Men: This is the ranking of the movies

The cinematic history of the X-Men is complex to say the least. Not only because of the number of films, but because of the presence of various timelines, created by 'Days of Future Past', in addition to decisions that they later regretted. Among all that, we have been able to rank all the movies, from best to worst … more or less.
Advertising – Read on below
12
X-MEN: REVELATION
Clearly, more noise, more characters, and more action is not synonymous with better. Everything is a mess in this movie, from the awful design of the villain Apocalypse, to the pointless final fight.
eleven
X-MEN PHOENIX DARK
Too bad to waste a story as powerful as the Dark Phoenix with such poor resources. Everyone seems reluctant in the movie, just looking to fulfill the contract. If not even Fassbender makes an effort, bad we go …
10
X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLF
A disaster from start to finish, with a simple and silly story and a reset of some characters that future films would have to modify. But there is Hugh Jackman and for that alone, it is worth it.
9
X-MEN: THE FINAL DECISION
The worst of the initial trilogy, but with a very good action shot and with Famke Janssen very devoted to his character Jean Gray. Perhaps it would have worked better to focus only on one of the many plots that take place in the movie …
8
X-MEN: IMMORTAL WOLF
Except for its final stretch, this installment of Wolverine in Japan gives brushstrokes of what could have been. Mangold had not yet caught the trick to the character, and it's a shame, because the intention is there. Only the end point is missing.
7
X MEN FIRST GENERATION
A good restart of the mutant saga, with the Hellfire Club, an incredible trio of protagonists and a sixties pulp style that does not even paint.
6
DEADPOOL 2
More jokes, more action, more characters, more Ryan Reynolds. Everything works in the Deadpool sequel.
5
DEADPOOL
The surprise of the mutant universe, leaving us all with our mouths open. Enjoyable from start to finish … if you get into the Ryan Reynolds mood.
4
X MEN
The movie that started it all. You don't need great special effects to get what you want. They are all perfect in their roles, except perhaps Pícara, if you are a comic reader …
3
X-MEN: DAYS OF THE PAST FUTURE
A brilliant adaptation of one of the most complex sagas of the X-Men, joining the two trilogies and the two casts. Until that moment, no superhero movie had brought together such a great deal …
two
X-MEN 2
Here the franchise grew. Ian McKellen is a terrifying Magneto, and the beginning with Night Lurker is still one of the best scenes in the entire series. And what about Brian Cox and his villain William Stryker …
1
LOGAN
The film that showed that superhero cinema could be good cinema. Nominated for Best Original Screenplay, 'Logan' is a perfect farewell letter to the characters. He would have deserved so much more in the awards season.
Advertising – Read on below
Add Comment