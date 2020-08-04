X-Men: the writer of the first two films would like to return for the Marvel reboot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If director Bryan Singer doesn't seem to have been flawless on the set of the first X-Men, screenwriter David Hayter he is still appreciated for his work in writing the first two films, and now he would be ready to return for the reboot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"If I would? Sure!"he said to Den of Geek, although he appears very realistic about his chances of being contacted by Marvel bosses.

"I don't expect it to happen, though. I imagine that if I were Kevin Feige I would say: 'We need new voices, and we need the contribution of the current Marvel creative team to make it happen. They probably want to get away from Bryan Singer's versions for several reasons, but if they asked me, I would definitely work in any Marvel production, I clearly told Kevin. I'd do it for the rest of my life. "

The accusations against the director who started the saga may have compromised the reuse of those faces and that universe forever, but to tell the truth, the direction taken by the company already suggests that there will be completely different floors for the X-Men reboot, without considering that many actors (like Hugh Jackman) would not be willing to return. Would using the screenwriter of the original films make sense at this point? Could find new ideas to renew the heroes and fulfill Marvel's requests?

After all, Hayter admits that he is still a great admirer of Stan Lee and his stories, although he concludes by saying: "I'd be surprised if they decide to get me back on the X-Men. I would be thrilled. I mean, please do it … but I know how the world works. "

Did you know that Gambit and Nightcrawler were to debut in the first X Men? Apparently there was a change of plans …