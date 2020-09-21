X-Men: The mutants decide not to bring an important character back to life

For readers of comics dedicated to X-Men and other Marvel stories, the death of the characters is perceived as a temporary thing, a pretext to rejuvenate their adventures after their rebirth. In the last volume of Hellions, however, it seems that the mutants have decided to bring back to life Madelyn Pryor, clone of Jean Gray.

Now that the X-Men are on Krakoa, the final decision regarding the resurrection of the mutants is in the hands of the Silent Council, the island’s administrative body, which must choose who to bring back to life after the bloody events that marked the Hellions’ mission to destroy a cloning laboratory.

In the last volume of the series it was revealed that Madelyne Pryor, old flame of Cyclops and Havok, was in the laboratory to take revenge for being excluded from Krakoa. After being easily repelled by the Hellions, the original Marauders come to her rescue, transformed by Madelyne herself into a zombie, and immediately stopped by John Greycrow, who then aimed his bullets at Pryor, killing her.

Back in Krakoa we witness the decisions of the Council, which say they want to bring the fallen Marauders back to life, but cannot do the same for Madelyn, since it is a clone and that would go against their protocols. In the table below you can see Havok’s desperation after hearing the terrible news.

Recall that Marvel has unveiled an important retcon on the death of Cable, and we leave you to the enigmatic trailer of X-Swords Creation.