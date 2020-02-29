X-Men: the mutant triumph of Jonathan Hickman

Share it:

Between the descending parable on the big screen and the most recent comics courses, unable to replicate the glories of the best cycles of the last twenty years, the X-Men they did not experience an exciting decade. But things have changed. It seems the time has come for a real one relaunch for one of the most loved groups of the House of Ideas and, in general, best known of the entire superhero landscape. Waiting to learn more about the management that the Marvel Cinematic Universe intends to do of the Mutants, recently acquired by Disney, we can finally talk about one of the most awaited events by the passionate gene X community: the new editorial course entirely managed by Jonathan Hickman, known to most for having created products such as Infinity, Secret Wars, Dark Reign and much more. In short, we are talking about one of the best writers currently working for Marvel Comics. Given the recent passage of Brian Micheal Bendis to DC Comics, it can be serenely defined his spiritual heir having, on several occasions, worked together.

The death of the dream

The new editorial course of the X-Men dethrones, in a somewhat surprising way, every certainty inherent in each of us on I think of Charles Xavier: the desperate search for racial coexistence between mutants and humans and in fact, thanks to a new vision shared with Magneto himself, discharged in favor of a precise search for voluntary territorial isolation.

This is due to the discovery of Krakoa, a "promised" land with a mutant imprinting dictated by the presence of particular flowers which, exploited in a rational way, allow Xavier and other historical carriers of Gene X to be totally independent of mankind and, finally, of death itself. On this last statement, we do not want to say further, in order to avoid unpleasant spoilers that would deprive you of an important part of this introductory arc.

Extremizing the context, on several occasions, Hickman's script looks like a lucid fresco of today's reality in which we are all living and where, bitterly, racial discrimination is still a social scourge. The charismatic figures of Xavier and Magneto symbolize this status, especially when interfaced with most other officials and governors of the most influential and wealthy nations on Earth. Not wanting to have anything to do with humankind anymore it is not a symbol of defeat, on the contrary, it is a clear manifestation of one's cultural and genetic superiority.

Going beyond the very concept of confrontation, given the now proven uselessness, and the clear desire to draw a line that neither side will dare to cross. By carefully rereading this paradigm, it can be considered as a last act of piety on the part of the Mutants towards a people that hates a priori all that frightens because it is different. Hickman has been able to reflect our contemporaneity with great skill.

The new Mutant perspective

House of X is Power of Xalternately, they gave an engaging rhythm for a handful of numbers until the final junction of a well-planned narrative climax, which served as a forerunner for the new true course of the Mutants of the House of Ideas.

If the start was overwhelming as it had not been for some time for an editorial product linked to the X-Men, it must be said that it will be essential to have confirmation in the near future. We reserve the enthusiasm since, at the moment, we have only had the opportunity to read number # 1 of the X-Men and, as expected, it turns out to be decidedly weaker than admired in the previous narrative cycle.

Nothing shocking is clear, but that leads us to want to take some time to definitively understand if the path taken by Hickman is really the right one or not. Finally, a note of merit to the entire artistic sector: from Garcia to Yu, we will have tables designed and illustrated in a simply masterly way.

After reading this prologue, what will be the next developments? Let's briefly clarify. In fact, in recent weeks, thanks to the publication of Panini Comics Italia, a a series of new mutant warheads parallel to X-Men which, as an editorial tradition, will often come together to have the right and clear vision of Hickman's thought. Although the costs have increased (we talked about it in an in-depth analysis related to the DC acquisition of Panini Comics), we strongly advise you not to leave anything aside given the real goodness of this project which, we are sure, will be talked about over the years to come. Give it a chance.