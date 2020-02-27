X-Men: The fate of a character much loved by fans is revealed

Share it:

Thanks to the painstaking work of Jonathan Hickman on the pages of X-Men of Marvel Comics, the mutants have returned to the center of the scenes with stories of great quality that are convincing fans. In the first special Giant Size X-Men: Jean Gray and Emma Frost, we are given a shocking revelation about a beloved character.

In the first issue of the special by Jonathan Hickman and with drawings by Russell Dauterman, we see the discovery of Unconscious storm on the mutant island of Krakoa, the new X-Men base of operations. The woman is found and brought for treatment by Jean and Emma who do not hesitate to enter Ororo's psyche to look for the source of her malaise and find a solution to it. Here the two manage to save her from her subconscious and make her recover her senses, only to discover a terrible truth, that is, that her friend remains only one month old, having been infected with a deadly virus. With this terrible news, our heroes now have only one month to look for a solution to save it. The story should continue in the next specials of which the last one is dedicated to Tempesta.

In addition to the fate of Tempesta, a much loved X-Men character will return in the next Giant Size, that is Fantomex, a character created on his run by Grant Morrison. In addition, Marvel Comics announces a new group of super heroes.