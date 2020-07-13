X-Men: some titles of the Dawn of X editorial line have been canceled

Share it:

The tremendous impact caused by Coronavirus has complicated the publication plans of a large part of the industry, including the Marvel Comics. La Casa delle Idee has announced the cancellation of some X-Men titles belonging to the editorial series Dawn of X.

He discussed it, on Newsorama's microphones, editor Jordan D. White:

"There are series that we intended to publish, and whose arrival – now – is no longer expected. On the other hand, there are others that we didn't have in the pipeline, but which we now plan to put on the market. I don't think it's too crazy to say that a global crisis has messed up some of our plans.

Our schedule is quite malleable and changes according to circumstances. A number of our plans have changed over the past X-Summit, modeling themselves in relation to the extremely changing circumstances of the current global landscape, the sector, our company and our creators. "

We know that in 2020, Marvel should have released a reboot of X-Factor, a series focused on the mutant group of Satyrs and another on X-Corp. For the latter, however, there has been no official communication regarding its publication date, therefore it is one of the most eligible among the canceled titles.

