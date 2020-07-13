Entertainment

X-Men: some titles of the Dawn of X editorial line have been canceled

July 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The tremendous impact caused by Coronavirus has complicated the publication plans of a large part of the industry, including the Marvel Comics. La Casa delle Idee has announced the cancellation of some X-Men titles belonging to the editorial series Dawn of X.

He discussed it, on Newsorama's microphones, editor Jordan D. White:

"There are series that we intended to publish, and whose arrival – now – is no longer expected. On the other hand, there are others that we didn't have in the pipeline, but which we now plan to put on the market. I don't think it's too crazy to say that a global crisis has messed up some of our plans.

Our schedule is quite malleable and changes according to circumstances. A number of our plans have changed over the past X-Summit, modeling themselves in relation to the extremely changing circumstances of the current global landscape, the sector, our company and our creators. "

We know that in 2020, Marvel should have released a reboot of X-Factor, a series focused on the mutant group of Satyrs and another on X-Corp. For the latter, however, there has been no official communication regarding its publication date, therefore it is one of the most eligible among the canceled titles.

Marvel Comics has unveiled Jean Gray's discarded costumes for the Black Phoenix saga. Inside the X-Men / Fantastici Quattro crossover, new sentinel models arrive.

