X-Men n7: Nigthcrawler intends to turn the X-Men into a new religion

The latest issues in the series X-Men they are showing us some really significant changes in the character status quo. Abandoned the historic villa of Professor Xavier, ours now inhabit the island of Krakoa where they founded a sort of separate state, with even a new religion planned.

We have already dealt with the resurrection process seen in the X-Men series introduced by the writer Jonathan Hickman. In issue 7, published in the USA, we saw a further rite of rebirth, this time used to restore the powers to the mutants who lost them. The new rite is called Crucible and it consists of a sort of ceremonial fight against the mutant Apocalypse, historic nemesis of the X-Men and now their ally. In the series we see Melody Guthrie, aka Aero, fighting with a sword against Apocalypse in this sort of very brutal ritual (the girl is injured by the blows of the mutant), and then reborn to new life by finding her mutant powers. This whole situation seems to have a decided effect Nightcrawler, who has always had a great religious faith. The scene, in fact, pushes Kurt to feel the desire to found a new mutant religion. In the intentions of the writer Jonathan Hickman it is clear that the X-Men are now moving far away from the rest of humanity, perhaps losing that empathy that has always distinguished them. We will see how the series will develop in the next issues.

Meanwhile, the fate of an X-Men beloved by fans in the special is revealed Giant Size X-Men: Jean gray and Emma Frost.