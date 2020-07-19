X-Men: Marvel unveils the covers of the X-Swords event

Share it:

Last Friday, the writers and artists of the X-Men presented the covers of the numbers from 3 to 11 of X of Swords, the crossover event that will begin in September.

The cover of X of Swords: Stasis # 1, by the artist Pepe Larraz, reveals a new group of enemies that mutants will have to face, Arakko's swordsmen. The narrative line of X of Swords will embrace all the titles of the Dawn of X series, both as regards the X-Men themselves and the Excalibur group.

The creative team that will take care of the writing of the event is composed of Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wellis, Leah Williams and Vita Ayala. The artists involved, however, are Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Slva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto and Rod Reis.

As we mentioned in the opening article, at the bottom you can see the many covers revealed by Marvel Comics. In the previous days, the editor of the House of Ideas communicated to Newsorama's microphones the cancellation of some titles belonging to the Dawn of X series.

We know for sure that The editorial plans of the X-Men, due to COVID-19, have undergone a revision. Although some titles have been canceled – we don't know which ones – there are others that were not foreseen and that seem to be on the way. In this regard, Marvel is expected to communicate more information over the next few weeks.

