X-Men: Marvel unveils major retcon on Cable’s death

The publications dedicated to X-Men they are not new to showing entire tables to represent the death of some very important characters, then deciding to somehow retract these particular events. That’s what happened to the mutant Cable, given the details described in the fourth volume of the Cable series.

The mutant nation of Krakoa has since been home to young Cable, who lives with the Summers family, and has managed to fit well into the community. However, the fourth issue of Cable, written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Phil Noto, revealed a retcon about the character’s death.

In the new series, Cable has come into possession of the Light of Galador, a legendary alien sword that has always been desired by the Spaceknights, who want to use its power to transform the Earth into a new Galador, their home planet was destroyed. After an unfortunate encounter, Cable offers them a time machine to return to old Galador. For this he kills the Cable of the future, to take possession of his cybernetic arm, where the temporal device is contained.

In the following tables we see Cable again in front of the Spaceknight, this time with the stolen arm, which turns out to be the container of a nuclear device, with which the mutant kills opponents, before returning to Krakoa. It therefore seems that the old Cable has replaced the device for moving through time with a real nuclear bomb.

Cable already knew of his impending death, and wanted to save the Earth, thanks to that device taken from the self of the past. Undoubtedly an incredible twist, very well concocted by the authors. We remember that X-Swords Creation showed up in a fantastic trailer, e Marvel has already anticipated the covers of the crossover event.