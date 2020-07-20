X-Men: Marvel introduces us to the future of mutants

Share it:

After a small delay caused by the pandemic, the volumes of Marvel Comics' Free Comic Book Day are slowly being published. One of the most anticipated comics is certainly the one about X-Men which will present to readers for the first time what we will see in the X of Swords crossover event.

The history of the X-Men is about to change profoundly, with completely unexpected developments, such as the arrival of Arakko's sword bearers. In the volume of the Free Comic Book Day dedicated to mutants, we are brought to the Omniverse, to follow the character of Opal Luna Saturnyne, who decides to read the future of the mutants with the help of special tarot cards.

The cards in question, of which you can find the images at the bottom of the page, show us several images concerning specific mutants and the arrival of an epic battle to say the least. The first card, Judgement, presents Apocalypse and Arakko's High Summoner in front of a huge ravine, and seems to represent an irreversible change.

The second card, the Four of Sticks, which features the four horsemen of the Apocalypse, can mean either that allies will meet, or a terrible baptism of fire. The third tarot is Hangman, which usually represents some form of personal sacrifice. In the card we see Apocalypse followed by a strange team of X-Men: Beast, Havok, Polaris, Angel and even Glob, who seem ready for a battle.

The fourth card represents the Eight of Cupsor rather a period of transition and profound personal growth, linked to the abandonment of some ties following a disillusionment with them. The last one is the Ten of Swords, who with a beautiful illustration, presents us Apocalypse, Cable, Wolverine, Magic, Captain Britain and many others while wielding swords. The meaning of the last tarot is enigmatic, but seems to be connected to a future betrayal for mutants.

Recall that Marvel has shown the covers of X-Swords and that some titles of the Dawn of X series have been canceled.