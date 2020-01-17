Entertainment

X-Men: Marvel Comics announces the Extended Cut of the story "God loves, man kills

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
Marvel Comics has announced that the graphic novel "God loves, man kills", one of the most iconic stories of the X-Men written by Chris Claremont and designed by Brent Anderson.

Released in 1982, the story is part of a graphic novel series that Marvel Comics published in those years, called Marvel's Graphic Novel from the more mature and authorial cut of the events. The story sees a religious fanatic, who viscerally hates mutants, kidnapping the Professor Charles Xavier to implement a criminal plan that involves the genocide of all mutants on Earth. For the occasion, the X-Men even team up with their arch enemy Magneto to save their mentor. The story achieved great success thanks to the care of the dialogues, preferring them to the classic action, which the writer Chris Claremont infused in it and to the psychological characterization of the characters, especially of the "villain" William Stryker. Some of the events narrated in "God loves, man kills" were also taken as the basis for the film X-Men 2 by Bryan Singer of 2003. The Extended Cut version should also contain a link with the current continuity of the X-Men conducted by the writer Jonathan Hickman on the various X-titles.

As for the near future, the X-men will be catapulted into the Empire crossover together with the Fantastic 4 and the Avengers. In addition, a new X-Men team is arriving on the main magazine dedicated to the Marvel House mutants.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

